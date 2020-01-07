Iran starts burial of slain commander Soleimani - ISNA

Iran started the burial of slain Commander Qassem Soleimani in a cemetery in his home town of Kerman on Tuesday, ISNA news agency reported, after a delay prompted by a stampede in the city where tens of thousands of mourners had gathered earlier in the day.

"A few minutes ago his body was transferred to the martyr's section of Kerman cemetery," the agency reported, saying the burial was starting.

