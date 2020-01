Wife of ex Nissan boss says arrest warrant an act of revenge -Le Parisien

The wife of former Nissan boss Carols Ghosn on Tuesday said a Japanese arrest warrant against her was to avenge her husband's escape from Japan's judiciary and described the act as petty.

"Japanese prosecutors are seeking revenge," Carole Ghosn told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview conducted in Beirut, where her husband arrived last week after being smuggled out of Japan while he awaited trial for financial misconduct.

Carole Ghosn said the Japanese prosecutors were "hoping to put pressure on my husband" a day before he is to give a press conference in Lebanon.

