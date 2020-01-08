Left Menu
Ukraine foreign minister says 82 Iranians on board crashed plane, 63 Canadians

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:42 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:16 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran.

Detailing the casualties on Twitter, he also said there were 11 Ukrainians on board including nine crew, 10 from Sweden, four passengers from Afghanistan, three from Germany, and three from Britain.

