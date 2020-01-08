Ukraine foreign minister says 82 Iranians on board crashed plane, 63 Canadians
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran.
Detailing the casualties on Twitter, he also said there were 11 Ukrainians on board including nine crew, 10 from Sweden, four passengers from Afghanistan, three from Germany, and three from Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadym Prystaiko
- Ukraine
- Canadians
- Iran
- Iranians
- Germany
- Afghanistan
- Britain
- Ukrainians
- Sweden
