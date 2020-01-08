Bird flu hits swans in China's Xinjiang region - ministry

China's agriculture ministry said an H5N6 avian flu virus outbreak has been detected in swans in the western region of Xinjiang.

Fifteen out of a group of 150 swans had died from the virus and another 15 were ill in the waterfront of a park and pond in Yining county in Xinjiang, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.