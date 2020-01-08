Left Menu
Norway hopes for China free trade deal in 2020, industry minister says

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway aims to reach a free-trade agreement with China by the end of 2020, more than a decade after initial negotiations began, the Norwegian industry minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

"By the end of last year, we had good progress in the talks ... we continue to be optimistic and think it is realistic to get a deal in place during the year," Torbjorn Roe Isaksen told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Oslo.

