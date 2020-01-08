Lufthansa says it will resume flights to Tehran on Thursday

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa on Wednesday said it would resume flights to Tehran on Thursday after earlier canceling its daily flight to the Iranian capital due to the situation in the country.

Lufthansa said Tehran airport was open and there were no security restrictions (NOTAMs) for the approach or the surrounding area.

Lufthansa said its group airlines would continue to fly around Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.