Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said he was brutally taken from his family and friends by Japanese prosecutors.

Ghosn was speaking at his first press conference since he was arrested in November 2018 and since he skipped bail and fled to Lebanon last month.

