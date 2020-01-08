Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, insisted that "all is well" and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning.

FGN83 PAK-ARMY-LD SENATE Pakistan's Senate passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament on Wednesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years after the Supreme Court pointed out irregularities in the manner the close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted a fresh term.

FGN5 US-ESPER-PROTECTION US increased its force protection postures across Middle East: Def Secretary

Washington: The US has increased its force "protection postures" in the Middle East in view of Iran's aggressive stance, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, amid tensions over top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing last week. By Lalit K Jha

FGN58 CHINA-PAK-NAVIES In a first, China, Pak navies deploy submarines in strategic Arabian Sea drills

Beijing: Navies of China and Pakistan, holding nine-day exercises in the Arabian Sea to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, have for the first-time deployed submarines, providing a rare major exposure to the Chinese navy in the region.

FGN82 ISRAEL-IRAN-2NDLD REAX PM Netanyahu warns of 'crushing blow' if Iran attacks Israel

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu on Wednesday warned arch-enemy Iran that his country would inflict a "crushing blow" on Tehran if it is attacked following the US killing a top Iranian general. By Harinder Mishra

FGN102 NEPAL-CHINESE-DEPORTATION Nepal government deports 122 Chinese nationals arrested for cyber crime

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Wednesday deported the 122 Chinese nationals detained last month for alleged cross border cyber crimes and criminal activities from different parts of the capital city. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN104 AUS-STORMS Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires

Canberra: Thunderstorms and showers brought some relief for firefighters battling deadly wildfires across Australia's drought-parched east coast on Wednesday, but also raised concerns that lightning will spark more fires before dangerous hot and windy conditions return. (AP)

FGN99 LEBANON-LD GHOSN Ghosn vows to clear name at first appearance since fleeing Japan

Beirut: Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn vowed Wednesday to clear his name as he made his first public appearance at a news conference in Beirut since skipping bail in Japan. (AFP) RUP

