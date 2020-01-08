FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers

Britain's retailers reported mixed results for the critical Christmas period, with major supermarkets suffering their slowest festive season in years while at least one clothes chain notched up better-than-expected sales. Data this week showed that the decisive Conservative Party win in last month's general election had not unleashed pent-up demand from shoppers during the holiday season as many retailers had hoped following a year of political instability and uncertainty over Brexit.

That followed relatively subdued updates from the high street following "Black Friday" sales at the end of November. Tesco and Marks & Spencer are scheduled to post their trading statements on Thursday followed by JD Sports on Friday.

Following are some of the highlights: SAINSBURY'S

Britain's No. 2 supermarket group reported a slight drop in underlying sales on Jan. 8 as weak demand for general merchandise overshadowed solid sales of food. Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.7% in the 15 weeks to Jan. 4.

MORRISONS The country's fourth-largest supermarket group reported another fall in underlying sales over Christmas on Jan. 7 as a tough economic backdrop and sustained consumer uncertainty deterred shoppers from splashing out.

ALDI the British arm of the German discount supermarket said on Jan. 6 total sales rose 7.9% year-on-year in the four weeks to Dec. 24, driven by strong demand for beer, wine and spirits and its range of premium products.

NEXT The British clothing retailer raised its full-year profit forecast on Jan. 3 after a better-than-expected Christmas performance.

