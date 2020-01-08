Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Global airlines rush to avoid Iraqi, Iranian airspace after missile strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:52 IST
FACTBOX-Global airlines rush to avoid Iraqi, Iranian airspace after missile strike

Major airlines have rerouted or cancelled flights on Wednesday to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq.

Here is a rundown of measures taken by carriers so far: CANCELLED FLIGHTS:

Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to Iraq and Iran for 24 hours, according to a company source, and media outlets said it could extend the suspension beyond 1800 GMT on Thursday. Turkey's Pegasus suspended flights to Iraq and Iran temporarily, a company source said.

Germany's Lufthansa cancelled its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran. Dubai-based Emirates Airline cancelled a return flight to Baghdad.

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai cancelled a flight to Baghdad. REROUTING:

France's airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle said it was looking at alternative routes for its Dubai flights departing from Scandinavia later on Wednesday.

Vietnam Airlines has rerouted flights Taiwan's largest carrier China Airlines will not fly over either country.

Malaysia Airlines does not fly over Iraqi airspace and said it would avoid Iranian airspace. Singapore Airlines Ltd said flights would be diverted from Iranian airspace.

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd adjusted routes to avoid both countries' airspace, adding up to 50 minutes to Perth-London flights and requiring it to reduce passenger numbers to carry the necessary fuel. Russia's aviation authority told its air carriers to avoid flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Transport Canada said Air Canada was altering its routes. (Compiled by Josephine Mason and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate -sources

China has suspended its plan to implement a nationwide gasoline blend containing 10 ethanol this year, three sources briefed on the matter said, following a sharp decline in the countrys corn stocks and limited production capacity of the bi...

Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate earn central contract for Ireland

Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate earned their first full-time senior contract as Cricket Ireland announced central mens contract for 2020 on Wednesday. While Mark Adair the 23-year-old paceman, who was awarded a contract during the second ha...

Maharashtra govt open to Loya case probe based on 'evidence': Malik

The Maharashtra government would consider investigation into the alleged suspicious death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014 if it gets any complaint with substantial evidence, a minister said on Wednesday. Loya, who was hearing the high...

Internet nonprofit leaders fight deal to sell control of .org domain

A group of prominent internet pioneers is mobilizing to block the 1.1 billion sale of control of the .org internet domain, arguing that the takeover of .org by a newly formed private company would hurt the millions of nonprofits that rely o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020