BRIEF-Trudeau says Canada expects a role in investigation into the Ukrainian jet crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says: * 138 PASSENGERS ON CRASHED UKRAINIAN JET WERE CONNECTING TO CANADA

* CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER WILL BE SPEAKING WITH IRANIAN COUNTERPART TO UNDERLINE NEED FOR PROPER PROBE OF CRASH * HE SPOKE TO U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP EARLIER ON WEDNESDAY

* IT IS VERY EARLY DAYS IN PROBE, DANGEROUS TO SPECULATE ON POSSIBLE CAUSES OF UKRAINE AIRLINER CRASH * CANADA EXPECTS TO HAVE A ROLE IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE UKRAINIAN JET CRASH

