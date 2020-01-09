Left Menu
Aircraft surveillance firm says sharing position data for crashed Ukrainian jet with authorities

  Updated: 09-01-2020 06:57 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 06:54 IST
U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aireon has collected the position data from a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday and is sharing it with the appropriate authorities, a spokeswoman said.

Aireon's satellite-based global tracking system provides more detailed information than is available on commercial websites like FlightRadar24, which did not capture data at the end of the crashed jet's flight. Aireon last year provided regulators with more detailed data on the flight path of a crashed Ethiopian 737 MAX jet, leading the United States and Canada to ground the Boeing model based on evidence of similarities to a prior 737 MAX crash in Indonesia.

