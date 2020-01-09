Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source
Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol "red notice" of financial misconduct charges in Japan.
"The state prosecution issued a travel ban for Ghosn, and asked for his file from the Japanese authorities," a judicial source told AFP.
