Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source

Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol "red notice" of financial misconduct charges in Japan.

"The state prosecution issued a travel ban for Ghosn, and asked for his file from the Japanese authorities," a judicial source told AFP.

