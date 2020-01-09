Left Menu
Pak family court issues notice to ex-ISI chief on plea filed by wife

A family court in Pakistan has issued a notice to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (Retd) Zaheerul Islam, on a petition filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Palwasha Zai Khan, who claims to be his wife and has sought alimony for her four-and-a-half years old son.

Pak family court issues notice to ex-ISI chief on plea filed by wife
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A family court in Pakistan has issued a notice to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (Retd) Zaheerul Islam, on a petition filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Palwasha Zai Khan, who claims to be his wife and has sought alimony for her four-and-a-half years old son. In her plea, Khan has claimed that she married the former ISI chief on May 5, 2015, in Islamabad. She has also initiated legal proceedings for divorce from Islam.

According to The News International, family court judge Abdul Muneem issued the notice to the former ISI chief for January 20. The Pakistani daily has learnt that Khan approached the family court for alimony for his son Shamsherul Islam. The court has directed the former ISI chief to appear before it in person or submit a reply through his counsel by January 20.

According to the notice, the court can initiate ex-party proceedings in case of non-compliance. Khan was a Member of National Assembly (MNA) from PPP-women's seat in Punjab from 2008 to 2013. She hails from Chakwal and lives in Shah Jamal area of Lahore.

She is currently the PPP's Deputy Information Secretary. Khan was nominated to NA-291 in Punjab, a seat reserved for women. There are 33 reserved seats for women in the province for the National Assembly or the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament. (ANI)

