London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set

Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the rest of the royal family, after the couple announced that they have decided to quit their 'senior role' in the family. In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they will "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and are planning to work towards becoming "financially independent".

Reacting to the surprising news, Tussauds museum said that the couple's wax figures which previously stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will no longer appear in the Royal Family set, CNN reported Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their "progressive new role within the Royal institution".

"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. "From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them," Davies added.

Meghan's waxwork was unveiled shortly before the royal wedding in May 2018 and was positioned alongside Prince Harry in a room dedicated to celebrating their partnership. (ANI)

