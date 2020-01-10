Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet

Canada has intelligence from multiple sources indicating a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa the destruction of the airliner may well have been unintentional.

