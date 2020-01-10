Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Justin Bieber- fighting Lyme disease and mono; female defense attorney to help Weinstein and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Justin Bieber- fighting Lyme disease and mono; female defense attorney to help Weinstein and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and mono

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues. On Instagram, Bieber noted that some people had recently criticized his appearance and suggested he was using drugs.

Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is out

When Donna Rotunno agreed to represent former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as lead defense attorney in his New York rape trial, she believed that her gender could prove to be an asset in the courtroom. Rotunno took the case in June 2019, two years after dozens of allegations against Weinstein fueled the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women accused powerful men in business and politics of sexual harassment or assault. Millions of people used the hashtag "#MeToo" to share their stories on social media and Hollywood celebrities began the "Times Up" campaign to fight sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Judge refuses to remove himself after Weinstein's lawyers claim bias

Denying he was biased, the judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Thursday refused to remove himself from the high-profile case, rejecting an accusation by the former film producers' lawyers. "I have in no way prejudged this case," Justice James Burke told Weinstein's lawyers. "I am going to great lengths to afford your client a fair trial."

Oscars to go host-less for second year, ABC says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the head of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. "Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy (of Motion Pictures), we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told television reporters.

Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear the appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a month after a lower court rejected their argument that the disgraced comedian did not get a fair trial. Cosby, who played a beloved father figure on the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show," had been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Bollywood A-lister backs protesting students, faces boycott calls

A top Indian actress who joined students protesting against the government drew calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on dissent. Deepika Padukone stood silently behind students chanting anti-government slogans at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening, surprising many in a country where top film stars typically avoid politics.

'Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics': Harvey Weinstein's trial reading

Harvey Weinstein's New York trial on rape charges is expected to last up to two months, and the former film producer appears to be planning on spending some of that time reading a biography about two brothers whose personal lives marred their Hollywood award-winning careers. As jury selection kicked off this week, Weinstein, 67, brought two books to court: "The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics" and what appeared to be a vintage edition of Ken Follett's historical novel "The Pillars of the Earth."

Netflix appeals censorship case to Brazil's Supreme Court

Netflix Inc on Thursday appealed to Brazil's Supreme Court against an injunction preventing the video streaming service from showing a controversial Christmas special. On Wednesday, a court in Rio de Janeiro ordered Netflix to stop showing them content in Brazil. In its Thursday filing, Netflix criticized that decision for censoring the comedy group Porta dos Fundos, which produced the special in which Jesus is portrayed as a homosexual.

Alex Trebek sees 'Jeopardy!' legacy as 'the importance of knowledge'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said on Wednesday he has no plans to retire any time soon, but after 36 years on the television quiz show, he knows what his legacy should be. "I hope I have been an influence on the benefits of emphasizing the importance of knowledge," said Trebek, 79. "It enriches you and makes you a better human being and a more understanding human being."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trumps ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.As voting con...

U.S. to join probe of jet disaster, no missile link -Iran official

Iran has formally invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in its investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian jetliner and the U.S. agency has agreed to assign an investigator, an Iranian official said on Thursday....

UPDATE 1-Authorities urge 240,000 Australians to evacuate as deadly fires threaten to grow

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday as soaring temperatures and erratic winds were expected to fan deadly bushfires across the east coast. Twenty-seven people have been killed ...

WIDER IMAGE-From tool of war to photo op, Taiwanese repurpose old bunkers

Dotted around Taiwan lie the remains of abandoned bunkers originally built to repel an invasion from China, during a period in the islands history when it was under martial law and fear of a Chinese attack was a part of daily life. The thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020