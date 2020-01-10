Airstrikes target Iran-backed PMF near Iraqi-Syria border
Airstrikes targeted Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraqi-Syria border on Friday morning, Sputnik reported citing Arabic-language outlet Al Mayadeen.
Airstrikes targeted Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraqi-Syria border on Friday morning, Sputnik reported citing Arabic-language outlet Al Mayadeen. According to some reports, two F-351s fighter aircraft belonging to Israeli Air Force struck trucks and individuals near the border.
Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, has been designated as terrorist organisation by the United States. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
