Ukrainian president, Pompeo discuss crash probe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed the investigation of the plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran this week. A US statement says Pompeo offered the Ukrainian leader condolences and "full assistance in the ongoing investigation" into the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner.

Zelenskiy's office said the Ukrainian leader briefed Pompeo about the progress in the probe, and they agreed that Pompeo would visit Ukraine in late January. "Grateful for the condolences of the American people and valuable support of the US in investigating the causes of the plane crash," Zelenskiy tweeted after the call.

Earlier Friday he called for "all international partners" — the US, Britain, and Canada in particular — to share data relevant to the crash. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iranian officials have ruled out a missile attack.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry has said that statements about a missile hitting the Ukrainian jetliner in Iran is "unacceptable" and urges people to wait until the investigation is finished. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that "one shouldn't try to score political points on this horrible human tragedy. It is important to allow specialists to analyze the situation and make conclusions."

He called it "at the very least indecent" to play games over the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner that killed all 176 people on board.

