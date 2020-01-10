Modi talks to Macron over phone, says committed to strengthening India-France strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with ge of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situation, a PMO release said. French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday during which he reiterated his commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on a ranThe two leaders agreed on keeping in touch and enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between India and France, including in the areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and maritime security. "The Prime Minister recalled his earlier meetings with President Macron, including at Biarritz and Chantilly. He reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France. He expressed his satisfaction at the steady progress in multi-faceted relationship between the two countries," the release said.

The Prime Minister also extended New Year greetings and good wishes to Macron on the behalf of the people of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.