Ukraine says Iran cooperating in plane crash probe, cautious on blaming missile

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that Iran was cooperating with an investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and that Kiev was not ruling out any version yet of what might have happened.

Canada and others have said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake, but Prystaiko said Ukraine did not want to come to conclusions yet about what caused the crash. He said the issue of where the black boxes would be analysed was still being discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.