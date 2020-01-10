Ukraine says Iran cooperating in plane crash probe, cautious on blaming missile
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that Iran was cooperating with an investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and that Kiev was not ruling out any version yet of what might have happened.
Canada and others have said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake, but Prystaiko said Ukraine did not want to come to conclusions yet about what caused the crash. He said the issue of where the black boxes would be analysed was still being discussed.
- Vadym Prystaiko
- Ukrainian
- Iran
- Kiev
- Canada
