China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak
Shanghai, Jan 11 (AFP) Health authorities in central China reported Saturday the first death from a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has been blamed on a new strain of virus from the same family as SARS.
Out of 41 people diagnosed with the new type of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan where it was first confirmed, one had died, two were discharged from treatment, and seven remained in serious condition, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
