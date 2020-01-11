Khamenei orders military to address 'shortcomings' over downed plane

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the country's armed forces to address "shortcomings" after a Ukrainian passenger jet was mistakenly shot down, his office said.

"I emphatically advise the general headquarters (of the armed forces) to follow up on shortcomings" to ensure this kind of error does not happen again, said a statement on his official website, adding he expressed his "sincere condolences" to the families of the deceased.

