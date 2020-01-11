Left Menu
Iranian semi-official news agency reports anti-government protests

  Tehran
  11-01-2020
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:13 IST
Iranian semi-official news agency reports anti-government protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, in a rare report on anti-government unrest, said protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation's top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane. The report said the demonstrators on the street also ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the prominent commander of the Guard's Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

The agency, widely seen as close to the Guards, carried pictures of the gathering and a torn banner of Soleimani. It said the protesters numbered about 700 to 1,000 people.

