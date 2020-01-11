Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's ruling party remains undecided over new House Speaker

The Central Committee Meeting of the ruling party - Communist Party of Nepal on Saturday evening decided to ask Deputy Speaker Dr Shivamaya Tumbahamphe to step down from the post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 23:17 IST
Nepal's ruling party remains undecided over new House Speaker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Committee Meeting of the ruling party - Communist Party of Nepal on Saturday evening decided to ask Deputy Speaker Dr Shivamaya Tumbahamphe to step down from the post. However, the meeting remained indecisive over who would be the House Speaker after the resignation of Krishna Bahadur Mahara following the accusation of attempted rape.

"NCP has decided to stand in the fray for the post of House Speaker for which we will be asking Deputy Speaker Shivamaya Tumbahamphe to step down clearing up the way forward," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Spokesperson of the ruling party NCP told reporters in brief. Shrestha did not mention about who will succeed over the post of House Speaker which has remained vacant for nearly three months.

Deputy Speaker Tumbahamphe, on the other hand, has vowed to remain on the post ruling out any chance of resignation and is determined to chair the parliamentary meeting called for January 12. "I will preside tomorrow's parliamentary meeting as Deputy House Speaker. I will not resign from the post and I am not aware of the decision made by the Central Committee," Deputy House Speaker Tumbahamphe told ANI over the phone when asked about her response to the decision made by Central Committee Meeting held at Baluwatar on Saturday.

This time the election for the Speaker is seen with much caution because of the constitutional provision which demands Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be representatives from different party and gender. "The election under clause (1) shall be so held that there is one woman as either Speaker or Deputy Speaker, and the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives shall be representatives from different parties," states the constitution.

Outgoing speaker Mahara represented the then CPN (Maoist Center) and the current deputy speaker, Shivamaya Tumbahamphe, was from the former CPN-UML at the time of their election. Later, the two parties were merged to form the NCP. But the ruling party refused to make any changes to the two posts, arguing that they were no longer with any party as they had already resigned their party positions immediately after being elected speaker and deputy speaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAD suspends MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, son Parminder for anti-party activities

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Saturday suspended MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa with immediate effect and resolved to issue them a chargesheet to explain their conduct for indulging in anti-party activities. A...

CWC expresses concern over situation in Gulf, says India should have contingency plan

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Saturday slammed the Central government for its approach to the situation in the Gulf due to tensions between the US and Iran, saying that it is imperative that India puts in place well-thought continge...

Protesting French forensic police recreate giant crime scene in Lyon

French forensic officers set up a giant fake crime scene on Saturday in front of the courthouse in Lyon at a demonstration to draw attention to their working conditions. Two hundred officers wearing disposable protective suits laid out dumm...

Fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day to be celebrated in Chandimandir Cantt on Jan 14

The fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day will be celebrated at Chandimandir Cantonment on January 14, according to Public Relations Officer PRO Defence on Saturday. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020