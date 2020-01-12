Left Menu
Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Jan 12

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 10:03 IST
* Stories on US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines.

* US State Department remarks on Kashmir visit of foreign envoys.

* Follow up stories on Taiwan general election.

* Stories on Australian wildfire crisis.

