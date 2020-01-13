Left Menu
Development News Edition

China defends barring rights chief from Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:47 IST
China defends barring rights chief from Hong Kong

Beijing, Jan 13 (AFP) China on Monday defended barring the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong, saying non-governmental organisations were responsible for political unrest in the semi-autonomous city and should "pay the proper price". Kenneth Roth was supposed to give a press conference in Hong Kong this week to unveil the New York-based group's latest global survey, but he said on Sunday he was turned back by authorities at the city's airport.

China last month announced sanctions on American NGOs, including HRW, in retaliation for the passage of a US bill backing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. "Allowing or not allowing someone's entry is China's sovereign right," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

"Plenty of facts and evidence show that the relevant NGO has through various means supported anti-China radicals, encouraged them to engage in extremist, violent and criminal activity, and incited Hong Kong independence separatist activities," Geng said. "They bear major responsibility for the current chaos in Hong Kong. These organisations should be punished, and should pay the proper price." Hong Kong has been battered by nearly seven months of occasionally violent protests, its biggest political crisis in decades.

Millions have turned out on the streets of the semi-autonomous financial hub to demand greater democratic freedoms. Roth said he had hoped to "spotlight Beijing's deepening assault on international efforts to uphold human rights" during his visit to Hong Kong.

"The refusal to let me enter Hong Kong vividly illustrates the problem," he said. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Assembly ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota

The Assam Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, extending reservations to SCSTs in the legislature by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the Assembly was held to ratify the Bill, w...

Insulting remark on Bhil community in MPPSC paper kicks up row

A question paper of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions exam describing the Bhil community as criminal-minded has stirred a controversy, with the BJP as well as some Congress leaders demanding action against those responsible for ...

SC to hear on Jan 17 plea of Karti Chidambaram seeking refund of Rs 20 Cr

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on January 17 seeking the return of Rs 20 Crore which he had deposited with the courts registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad. Supreme Court had in Janu...

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 rises as U.S.-China trade deal nears; midcaps outshine

Londons main index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped the midcaps outper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020