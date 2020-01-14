Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-S.Korea could pursue projects with N.Korea despite sanctions - Moon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 10:51 IST
UPDATE 2-S.Korea could pursue projects with N.Korea despite sanctions - Moon
Image Credit: Flickr

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea and that inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions to be lifted. Despite hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang, North Korea has not shut the door to more talks, Moon told reporters at an annual New Year's news conference on Tuesday.

"North Korea made clear that the door to dialogue is not closed by saying they will come back to talks only when their demands are accepted," he said. South Korea has been increasingly sidelined as talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled, with sanctions imposed over North Korea's weapons programs dampening Moon's bid to restart inter-Korean economic and cooperation efforts.

When asked by Reuters whether South Korea will seek to reopen exchanges with the North independently from the United States, Moon said there is a need to explore a "new idea" to foster a breakthrough in the stalemate. "If we expand inter-Korean cooperation as much as possible, it will be able to not only expedite North Korea-U.S. dialogue but also fetch international support for partial lifting or exemptions of sanctions if necessary," he said.

Moon said there are steps that the two Koreas could take that aren't blocked by the restrictions. "First of all, we can cooperate on the border areas and we can resume individual tourism," he said. "This can be carried out despite the ongoing international sanctions."

The two Koreas could also organise a joint team for this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and seek to co-host the 2032 Olympics, Moon added. In his New Year's speech on Jan. 7, Moon said there was a "desperate need" for ways to improve ties with North Korea.

But North Korea has spent much of the last year criticizing Seoul as being beholden to the United States and has said it plans to bulldoze the tourism complex that was once a rare example of cooperation between the Koreas. White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks, according to an interview published on Sunday by Axios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs

Montreal, Jan 14 AFP The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markles decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ...

Drunk men clash with policemen in Goa; four cops injured

A group of inebriated men clashed with a police team when the latter apprehended them for creating ruckus at a highway in Goa early Tuesday morning, a police official said. Four policemen were injured in the incident that took place around...

Late actor Raj Kapoor daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan passed away today.Further details awaited....

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020