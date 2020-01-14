Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus falls into sinkhole on road in China; 10 dead or missing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:07 IST
Bus falls into sinkhole on road in China; 10 dead or missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missings, authorities said. Some 1,000 emergency workers and 30 vehicles were sent to the site, the emergency management bureau in the city of Xining said. A crane was called in to lift the bus above the sinkhole so rescue workers could look for victims.

Video apparently shot by security cameras just after the accident showed the bus gradually settling into the hole while people nearby scrambled for safety. Other videos showed the bus tipped more than halfway into the chasm that had opened up at a bus stop just outside a health clinic. Light and smoke were coming to the surface, possibly as a result of the rupture of gas or electricity lines. Workers using backhoes, dump trucks and other equipment excavated earth around the collapse.

The collapse Monday afternoon left 16 people in the hospital. The emergency management bureau said the bus had been raised from the collapsed 80-square-meter (860-square-foot) section into which it had fallen. The hilly city of Xining is the capital of Qinghai province, one of China's poorest regions, sitting atop the Tibetan Plateau.

The expedited building of roads, tunnels, bridges and other infrastructure to keep China's economy strong has often led to corner-cutting on safety, causing fatal workplace and industrial accidents. Mining had also caused instability in the ground in many areas after years of barely restricted mineral extraction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-pope Benedict wants name removed from controversial book -aide

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a controversial book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday.Archbishop Georg Ganswein told Reuters that, at the former popes behest, he had asked...

Iranian protesters gather for fourth day - social media video

Iranian protesters gathered for a fourth day in Tehran on Tuesday to demonstrate against the way the authorities have handled last weeks accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, videos posted on social media showed.Where is justice...

UPDATE 1-Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce an agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. The...

Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere felicitated by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Jan 14 ANIBusinessWire India The state government on Sunday launched Youth Empowerment Centres, offering career guidance and support for students across the state. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020