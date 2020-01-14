Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired pope distances involvement in priest celibacy book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:59 IST
Retired pope distances involvement in priest celibacy book
File photo

A longtime aide distanced Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI from a new book on priestly celibacy Tuesday and asked that Benedict be removed as a co-author after the project gave the impression the retired pope was trying to interfere with the reigning one. Benedict's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, told Italian and German media there had been a "misunderstanding" with the other co-author and that Benedict never intended to have his name on the book, "From the Depths of Our Hearts."

Advance excerpts of the book, which is set to be published in France on Wednesday and in the United States next month, had set Catholic social media abuzz, fueling conservative-progressive battle lines that deepened after Benedict's 2013 retirement paved the way for Pope Francis' papacy. While Benedict knew Cardinal Robert Sarah was planning a book and contributed text reaffirming the "necessity" of priestly celibacy, "he never approved a co-authored book and never saw or authorized the cover" giving him lead author status, Gaenswein said in a statement carried by German Catholic news agency Kathpress and Italian ANSA news agency.

Gaenswein said Benedict has asked that his name and photo be removed from the cover as well as from what was said to be a joint introduction and conclusion reaffirming the need for priestly celibacy. Benedict's association with the book was surprising since he had vowed to live "hidden from the world" when he stepped down as pope, specifically to avoid any suggestion that he still wielded papal authority.

The timing of the book's publication also looked suspect to Francis' supporters. Francis has said he will publish a document in the coming weeks that is expected to touch on whether married men could be ordained priests in the Amazon, to deal with a priest shortage there. The book includes an introduction and a conclusion, said to be written jointly by Benedict and Sarah, as well as a chapter apiece. The Associated Press obtained galleys of the English text after the French daily Le Figaro published excerpts Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday, Sarah reproduced letters from Benedict making clear the 92-year-old ex-pope had written the text and approved of publishing it as a book. He spoke out after news reports quoted "sources close to Benedict" as alleging that Sarah had manipulated the pope into publishing the book. "These defamations are of exceptional gravity," Sarah, who heads the Vatican's liturgy office, tweeted at one point as the scandal grew.

While insisting on the transparency of his interactions with Benedict, Sarah tweeted, "Considering the polemics provoked by the publication of the book 'From the Depths of Our Hearts,' it has been decided that the author of the book in future publications will be: Cardinal Sarah, with the contribution of Benedict XVI. However, the complete text will remain absolutely unchanged." After the first reports, Francis' supporters quickly alleged Benedict had been manipulated by members of his right-wing entourage into writing something that amounted to a frontal attack on Francis.

Some claimed it was evidence of elder abuse, given Benedict's age and increasing frailty. Conservatives, many of whom long for Benedict's orthodoxy, argued it was no such thing and noted that Francis too has reaffirmed the "gift" of priestly celibacy.

The Vatican tried to tamp down the furor by insisting the book was a mere "contribution" to the discussion about priestly celibacy written by two bishops in "filial obedience" to Francis. Sarah — a hero to liturgical purists and conservatives and a quiet critic of Francis — denied there was any manipulation on his part and said Benedict was very much a part of the process.

He tweeted three 2018 letters from Benedict making clear the retired pope had provided him the text and participated in discussions about publishing it. In a statement, Sarah chronicled all his interactions with Benedict and said the retired pope had approved the final text, including the joint introduction, conclusion, and cover.

"From my side, the text can be published in the form you have foreseen," read a Nov. 25 letter from Benedict to Sarah. Sarah acknowledged he had warned Benedict that his participation in the project might create a media storm, but persuaded him it was worthwhile.

Quoting his own correspondence to Benedict, Sarah wrote: "I imagine that you might think your reflections might not be opportune because of the polemics they might provoke in newspapers, but I am convinced that the whole church needs this gift, which could be published around Christmas or the start of 2020." Sarah said he forgave all those who had defamed him by accusing him of manipulating Benedict and affirmed his obedience to Francis.

The US publisher of the book, Ignatius Press, which has been Benedict's English-language publisher since before he became pope, has defended the book and Benedict's participation in it. The Rev. Joseph Fessio, Ignatius' founder and editor, said he had read the text in French and English, and said only Benedict could have written it.

"Is it really believable that Sarah would perpetrate a fraud?" Fessio asked in an email. "Or alter something from Benedict? Or claim that Benedict didn't collaborate and agree to the intro and epilogue?" Ignatius in November published another book by Sarah, "The Day is Now Far Spent," in which the cardinal defended priestly celibacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of

Vice chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation ...

Bengal man, sole breadwinner of family, among 4 soldiers

One of the four soldiers killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir was from Alipurduar district of West Bengal and he was the sole breadwinner of the family that lives in a closed tea garden, an official of the Border Security Force s...

Controllis introduces high capacity rectifiers with seamless solar integration and prioritisation capability

Controllis, a leading global supplier of low carbon and carbon neutral hybrid power solutions, has added the Smart48 DC power system to its portfolio. An efficient and highly scalable power platform, the Smart48 DC power system will help te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020