Incoming Guatemala leader talks investment, migration with U.S.

Guatemala's incoming president Alejandro Giammattei said on Tuesday he had held his first meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and discussed attracting investment to stimulate growth and to help contain migration.

Giammattei, a conservative, is under pressure from the Trump administration to get a grip on immigration and security.

