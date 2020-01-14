Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens arrested over Iran airline downing protests: judiciary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:47 IST
Dozens arrested over Iran airline downing protests: judiciary
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Some 30 people have been arrested in Iran, the judiciary said Tuesday after protests over authorities' handling of the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili gave no further details on the arrests.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down by a missile shortly after takeoff from Tehran last Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew. Tehran initially dismissed Western assertions the Boeing 737 had been downed by an Iranian missile, before admitting Saturday that it had been shot down due to "human error".

That angered some Iranians. AFP correspondents said around 200 students gathered Tuesday at Tehran University locked in a tense standoff with youths from a militia loyal to the establishment, on the fourth consecutive day of protests over the downing and Iran's delay in accepting responsibility.

Protesters had chanted "Death to the dictator" on Sunday, Fars news agency reported in a break from state media's usual practice of referring to demonstrators as "rioters" and refraining from carrying such slogans. Esmaili told journalists Tuesday that "extensive investigations have been carried out and some people have been arrested", without giving details.

President Hassan Rouhani has said everyone responsible for the disaster must be "punished". The tragedy took place as Iran's armed forces were on high alert after launching a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

That was in retaliation for a US drone strike on January 3 in Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indians' mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Indians mindset is to find unity in diversity rather than looking at diversity in unity. He said these days differences on the basis of caste, religion and political affiliation are dominating society...

Expedite decision making; delays not acceptable;performance audit important: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked his ministry officials to expedite decision making by clearing files in three days while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement. The minister s...

Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiraling tension between his country and the US. On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture ...

Former India players give thumbs down to Kohli's number four move

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohlis decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia here. Kohli, whose usual batting position is number thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020