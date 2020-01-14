U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM Johnson's "Trump deal" assessment on Iran - U.S. envoy
The United States is 'very pleased' that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hook said Washington was supportive of France, Britain and Germany's move to formally trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal but added that the United States would like them to join its efforts of diplomatic isolation against the Islamic Republic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Iran
- Brian Hook
- UK
- Washington
- France
- Germany
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
Zelenskyy vows to continue seeking return of remaining Ukrainian war prisoners
Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'
Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq
Iran says US strikes on Iraq show its 'support for terrorism'