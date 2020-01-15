Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico bishops urge no statute of limitations for sex abuse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:44 IST
Mexico bishops urge no statute of limitations for sex abuse

Mexico City, Jan 15 (AP) The Roman Catholic Church in Mexico called on the country's government Tuesday to modify the legal code and do away with statutes of limitations for sexual abuse of minors. “We want to ask in the name of the bishops of Mexico for there to be no expiration for this crime,” said Rogelio Cabrera, president of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.

He called it “unjust” that nothing can be done about such cases starting 10 years from the date of the offense, “since the wrong done lasts for the lifetime of the person who has been a victim.” Cabrera said the church admits sex abuse complaints up to 20 years from the time a victim reaches adulthood. The church has had a serious and longtime problem with clerical sex abuse in Mexico.

According to data presented Tuesday at a news conference, the Bishops' Conference has investigated 426 priests in the last 10 years, 271 of them for sex abuse. Alfonso Miranda, secretary of the Bishops' Conference, said 155 of those cases have gone before prosecutors, up about 50 from the number as of last March.

He noted that those are just preliminary figures and added that 217 priests have been defrocked, though without saying whether all were for sex abuse or other offenses. Cabrera said legal and religious punishment for offenders is not sufficient on its own and that victims deserve compensation and guarantees of “immediate, clear and expedited” attention to their cases.

He added that the church's oft-employed response of isolating and transferring alleged abusers has been “unsatisfactory and dangerous.” (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster

Iranian social media posts urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday, after public anger erupted following the belated admission by the authorities that they had shot down a passenger plane in error last week.Protes...

Theories persist about mystery drones seen in rural region

Cheyenne, Jan 15 AP People insist they have spotted fleets of large drones crisscrossing rural Americas night sky, their mission mysterious, raising questions that have veered into conspiracy theories and launching an investigation. Authori...

Virat Kohli named skipper for ICC's ODI, Test Teams of the Year

Virat Kohli on Wednesday was named as the skipper of ICCs ODI and Test Teams of the Year. Under Kohli, India managed to win Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh in 2019 and as a result, the side moved to the top spo...

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Councils ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Apart from Kohli, there were four other I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020