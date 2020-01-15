Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:04 IST
WRAPUP 1-Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster
Image Credit:

Iranian social media posts urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday after public anger erupted following the belated admission by the authorities that they had shot down a passenger plane in error last week.

Protesters, with students at the forefront, have staged daily rallies in Tehran and other cities since Saturday, when the authorities admitted their role in bringing down a Ukrainian plane last week, killing all 176 aboard, after days of denials. The plane was downed by air defenses on Jan. 8 when the armed forces were on high alert for U.S. reprisals following tit-for-tat military strikes, the latest escalation in a crisis has rumbled on for years over Iran's nuclear program.

Britain, France, and Germany formally accused Iran on Tuesday of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, a move that could lead to reimposing U.N. sanctions. Iran's president called the plane disaster an "unforgivable error", the military has issued profuse apologies and the judiciary said it had arrested some of those accused of having a role in the crash, in the effort to quell public outrage.

Some protests have been met with a violent crackdown. Videos on social media have showed people being beaten by riot police and shocked with electric batons. They also recorded gunfire and blood on the ground. Most protests flared at night. "We're coming to the streets," one posting circulating on social media said on Wednesday, urging people to join nationwide demonstrations against a "thieving and corrupt government".

Wednesday marks a week since the crash, coinciding with a Muslim Shi'ite tradition of mourning the dead after seven days. Tuesday's protests appeared smaller, with postings showing peaceful demonstrations, mainly on university campuses.

Thousands of protesters have been shown in videos gathering in the past four days in cities across Iran. Many have been outside universities, while Tehran's central Azadi Square has been a focus. But the full scale of protests and unrest is difficult to determine due restrictions on independent reporting. State-affiliated media have reported protests taking place, but have given limited details.

Police had denied shooting at protesters and say officers were told to show restraint. The judiciary said it had arrested 30 people but would show tolerance to "legal protests". Iranians were outraged the military took days to admit it had shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, carrying mainly Iranians or dual national. They asked why the plane had been allowed to take off at a time of high tension.

Iran had launched missile strikes against U.S. targets in Iraq hours earlier in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq on Jan. 3. 'DEATH TO KHAMENEI'

Security camera footage showed two missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, hitting the plane after takeoff, the New York Times reported, after U.S. intelligence officials said on Jan. 9 heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said a person who had posted a video online last week of a missile striking the plane has been taken into custody by the Revolutionary Guards, the elite force that said one of its operators shot down the plane.

Since the official admission, Iranians held vigils for the victims, which swiftly turned into protests against Iran's system of clerical rule. "Death to Khamenei," protesters have chanted in anger at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In November, the Iranian authorities quelled protests with a fierce crackdown that killed 1,500 people, Interior Ministry sources told Reuters. Rights groups put the figure in hundreds and Iran called the toll "fake news".

The disaster and unrest have piled pressure on Iran's rulers, who are already struggling to keep the economy running under stringent U.S. sanctions imposed after Washington withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear pact Tehran had with world powers. Iran has stepped back from its commitments to the 2015 deal, under which Tehran said it would scale back on its nuclear work in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Britain, France, and Germany said on Tuesday they had launched a dispute mechanism to challenge Tehran for breaching limits on its program, which Tehran has insisted is peaceful but Western capitals have said is designed to develop weapons. Russia, another signatory to the pact, has said triggering the mechanism might make it impossible to return to the deal.

On Thursday, London hosts a meeting of Canada, Ukraine, Britain and other nations who had citizens on the downed plane to discuss legal action against Iran, Ukraine said. Canada, which had 57 citizens on the flight, has sent investigators to Iran, where they toured the crash site on Tuesday, Iranian media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US: Iran's foreign minister

Irans Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday said his country was interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US, remarks that come amidst spiralling tensions between the two countries over the killing of Iranian general Qase...

Maha: Kadu adopts village in Akola

Minister of state for labour Bachu Kadu on Wednesday adopted Rajnapur village in Akola district of Maharashtra. Kadu, who is also the MoS for school education and water resources, adopted the village in the capacity of a guardian minister ...

Sports News Roundup: Carlsen breaks record; Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Federer eyeing another miracle in MelbourneRoger Federer continues to defy the aging process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is ...

Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children.The case of Scott McIntyre, a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020