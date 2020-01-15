Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prankster appears in Australian court for driving flooded car

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:47 IST
Prankster appears in Australian court for driving flooded car

Adelaide (Australia), Jan 15 (AP) A social media prankster appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday charged in relation to driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave and buying beer. Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt.

He posted video online of him and his companion Jackson O'Doherty wearing goggles and a scuba diving regulators while driving the modified Ford Laser sedan in January last year. The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O'Doherty bought two bottles of beer.

The video shows them drinking the beer underwater. Another video posted in December showed police arresting Philippou over the stunt.

Magistrate Susan O'Connor on Wednesday relaxed Philippou's bail conditions to allow him to travel interstate before he appears in court next in February. Outside court, Philippou was surrounded by supporters and at one point pretended to get stuck in a door, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

"I'm confident as always. I've been ready for this. We've been training hard for this. It will be quick," he told ABC. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya: Delhi HC declines to entertain Mukesh Kumar's plea against death warrant, gives liberty to challenge it in sessions court.

Nirbhaya Delhi HC declines to entertain Mukesh Kumars plea against death warrant, gives liberty to challenge it in sessions court....

Hanging around: BASE jumper saved from Thai cliff after parachute snags

A BASE jumper was left hanging half way up a Thai cliff for several hours after his parachute got caught on jagged rocks hundreds of feet above the ground. Locals raised the alarm on Monday after spotting Austrian Johannes Klauser suspended...

Nitish Kumar will form govt again in 2020, says RJD MLA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will form government again in the State of Bihar in 2020, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Faraz Fathmi on Wednesday. The statement from the Keoti MLA is sure to raise the heat in the State considering his pa...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020