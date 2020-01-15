Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

In a round of media interviews ahead of the White House signing of the trade agreement, Kudlow said that if China can abide by the initial trade agreement it could signal a new chapter between Washington and Beijing. But the United States was also prepared to take action if China does not abide by the deal, including failing to meet its purchase targets, he said.

Talks regarding a Phase 2 U.S.-China trade deal will begin as soon as the Phase 1 deal is signed, he told Fox News in an interview. The initial trade agreement between the world's two largest economies, first announced in October, is set to be signed at a White House ceremony at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).

Kudlow, who spoke to reporters at the White House as well as to CNBC, also said there is no understanding with China about future tariff actions, adding the Beijing had already seen significant relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...

Gaurav Chandel death case: Missing SUV found in Ghaziabad

Nine days after the death of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel, police on Wednesday recovered his SUV, which had gone missing on January 6 from Ghaziabad, officials said. The Kia Seltos was recovered from Masoori area of Ghaziabad ...

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against

Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister...

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020