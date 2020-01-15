Left Menu
Makgoba appointed interim chair at South Africa's Eskom

  Reuters
  Johannesburg
  15-01-2020
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's Public Enterprises Ministry said on Wednesday that Malegapuru William Makgoba had been appointed interim chairman of struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, after the resignation of Jabu Mabuza last week.

Makgoba is a scientist and academic who joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the government was "going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board".

Mabuza resigned after failing to prevent power cuts over Christmas and New Year.

