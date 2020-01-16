Brexit extension entirely up to Britain - EU's von der Leyen
It will be exclusively up to Britain whether or not it seeks more time to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and not something Brussels can ask for, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday.
"There is only one of the two who can ask for an extension and that is the United Kingdom. We will see mid-year where we are at," EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told a news conference in Dublin, adding that Brussels was well-placed to move as fast as possible following her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Brexit: PM Johnson vows to take UK out of European Union
Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont
Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont
EU invites Iranian foreign minister to Brussels
EU invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East