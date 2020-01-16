Brexit extension entirely up to Britain - EU's von der Leyen

It will be exclusively up to Britain whether or not it seeks more time to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and not something Brussels can ask for, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"There is only one of the two who can ask for an extension and that is the United Kingdom. We will see mid-year where we are at," EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told a news conference in Dublin, adding that Brussels was well-placed to move as fast as possible following her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

