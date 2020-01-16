Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunderstorms sweep across Australia's bushfire-ravaged east coast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 06:03 IST
Thunderstorms sweep across Australia's bushfire-ravaged east coast

Thunderstorms and heavy rain swept across parts of Australia's east coast on Thursday, bringing hope that some of the fierce bushfires razing the country will be extinguished - or at least slowed.

Officials warned, however, that short, intense thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding, while lightning brought the risk of new fires being ignited. "We're expecting unsettled weather for the next four or five days or so at least," Jake Phillips, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. "The rainfall in some areas might be useful and in other spots, it might only be a millimeter or two."

"There are risks associated with it, so it's not always necessarily a great thing, particularly if we get the rainfall really quickly. What we really need is soaking, steady rain." Australia has been battling its worst bushfire season on record since September, with fires killing 29 people and millions of animals, and destroying more than 2,500 homes while razing bushland across an area the size of Bulgaria.

There were still 85 fires burning across the state of New South Wales on Thursday, with 30 of them yet to be contained, while 19 fires were alight in Victoria, according to fire authorities. The wet weather brought some respite from the smoke haze that has plagued Australia's major cities for weeks and has been tracked by NASA circumnavigating the globe. Still, Canberra and Melbourne ranked among the top 30 most polluted major cities worldwide.

Fire and weather officials have also warned the current cool and wet weather change will only be a temporary relief, with the hot weather forecast to return in the coming weeks. Following are some highlights of what is happening in the bushfire crisis:

* Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham was scheduled to meet with industry leaders on Thursday to discuss a response to the crisis. * Emergency responders in Victoria have dealt with nearly 600 cases of falling trees, flash flooding and other damage in the past 24 hours.

* Queensland officials issued a warning on Thursday about dust haze in the south of the state. * Australia's Wollemi Pines, giant prehistoric trees that were thought to be extinct until 1994, were specially protected by firefighters as blazes swept through their secret location in an NSW national park.

* Australia's conservative government has softened its rhetoric on climate change amid the crisis, acknowledging this week that changes are real and the country needs a strategy of "adaptation" and "resilience". * Tempers flared at the Australian Open qualifying matches on Wednesday as players battled through another day of smoky air at the first tennis Grand Slam of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.A man in his 30s from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, tested positive, the ministry said. The man had been to the Chine...

UPDATE 5-U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the worlds two largest economies but leaving a number of s...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- British Airways owner IAG files EU complaint about Flybe rescue httpson.ft.com387OutS - Storm...

Rebel indigenous Mexican weaver talks to his threads

By Jose Cortes SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico, Jan 15 Reuters - I ndigenous weaver and fashion designer Alberto Lopez knew he wanted to be a traditional weaver early on, but there was a problem the artisans who worked the looms in his v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020