REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m ET

GLOBAL USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. House sends Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin in earnest next week.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Thunderstorms sweep across Australia's bushfire-ravaged east coast

Thunderstorms and heavy rain swept across parts of Australia's east coast on Thursday, bringing hope that some of the fierce bushfires razing the country will be extinguished - or at least slowed. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CEREMONY/ With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the trial of President Donald Trump. USA-GUNS-RALLY/

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw thousands of people.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Concerns linger after U.S. and China sign initial trade deal China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs under an initial trade deal signed by the world’s two largest economies, defusing an 18-month row that has hit global growth.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS Japan posts record machinery orders growth in Nov in boost to economy

Japan's core machinery orders posted record monthly growth in November, in a bright sign for business spending which has helped sustain a fragile recovery in the world's third-largest economy. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Weinstein seeks last minute New York trial delay, change of location

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday asked a New York state appeals court to delay his rape trial and move it out of Manhattan, the day before the final phase of jury selection is scheduled to begin. TELEVISION-STARTREK-PREMIERE/

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to “Star Trek” was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his much-loved character Jean-Luc Picard.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/REPORT

Mata's cool finish sends Man United through Juan Mata sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round with a neat dinked finish in the 67th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BUSHFIRES Clearer weather allows AusOpen qualifying to start on time

Cooler temperatures and clearing skies following torrential rain on Wednesday allowed officials to continue the qualifying tournament for the Australian Open on Thursday, with forecast smoke haze expected to clear throughout the day. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CZECH-V4/ (PIX) (TV)

Visegrad Group, Austria PMs meet in Prague Prime Ministers from the Visegrad Group - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meet in Prague to discuss security, defence policy, energy and transport infrastructure, and the EU agenda.

16 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT US-TRADE/EU

EU Trade Commissioner Hogan talks about transatlantic trade during visit to U.S. The European Union's top trade official, Phil Hogan, speaks about transatlantic ties during his first visit to the United States after assuming his new role in December. His visit comes as the United States weighs whether to impose 100% tariffs on a range of French imports over France's digital services tax, and after its threat to raise 25% tariffs already imposed on imports of wine, cheese and other European goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

16 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/MICROSOFT (PIX)

Microsoft to announce plans to reduce its carbon footprint Microsoft Corp on Thursday plans to announce an environmental initiative to reduce its carbon footprint.

16 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/COLOMBIA (TV)

Colombia's environment minister on climate change, deforestation Reuters sits down to an interview with Colombia's environment minister Ricardo Lozano to talk about climate change, deforestation, planned projects for the coming year and the causes of recent frosts in high altitude areas.

16 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-IRAN/ZARIF (TV) Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif meets business leaders in Mumbai

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Indian and Iranian business leaders in India's financial capital of Mumbai. Zarif is expected to speak. 16 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CHINA-SWINEFEVER/DISEASE (PIX) INSIGHT - Disease that killed millions of China's pigs poses global threat

Sniffer dogs in the United States. A ban on foreign pork in Australia. Border fences in France. Across the globe, national governments are cracking down on the entry of people, meat and animals from other countries in an urgent bid to keep out a fatal pig disease that has decimated herds in China and southeast Asia. 16 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PERU-MINING/ Peru's minister of energy and mining announces mining investments

Peru's minister of mining and energy will give a press conference announcing new mining investments and bids for renewable energy projects. 16 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY-BUSINESS (PIX)

Harvey Weinstein jury selection - bias, big data and 'likes' When lawyers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial question otential jurors on Thursday, they may already know who has used the #MeToo hashtag on Twitter or criticized victims of sexual harassment in a Facebook discussion. The intersection of big data capabilities and prevalence of social media has transformed the business of jury research.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/

Conference on unsealing of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein A conference is scheduled on the potential unsealing of documents in a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein against his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell. The case is before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan. Coverage on merit.

16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ Lawyers in Weinstein rape case begin questioning potential jurors

More than 100 potential jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein are expected in Manhattan criminal court Thursday, as lawyers strive to choose 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide the former film mogul's fate. 16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-GEORGIA/EXECUTION (PIX) Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk in 1987

A 58-year-old man is set to die by lethal injection in Georgia more than 30 years after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery. 16 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury selection continues in New York for second week of Weinstein rape trial

Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 16 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS IRAN-CRASH/VICTIMS (PIX) (TV)

Canadian minister hosts plane victims response group in London Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs hosts a group for victims of Ukraine International Flight PS752 which crashed in Iran. Canada, Ukraine and the UK will meet to discuss the need for a thorough investigation and how to secure full cooperation from Iranian authorities to achieve justice—including compensation—for the families and loved ones of the victims.

16 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

