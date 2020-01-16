Countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down an airliner last week said on Thursday that Tehran should pay compensation to families of the victims.

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain said Iran should hold a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations," in a statement issued after a meeting of officials in London.

The countries said they welcomed Iran's engagement to date.

