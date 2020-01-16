Left Menu
Development News Edition

Countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:26 IST
Countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down an airliner last week said on Thursday that Tehran should pay compensation to families of the victims.

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain said Iran should hold a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations," in a statement issued after a meeting of officials in London.

The countries said they welcomed Iran's engagement to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Overwhelming majority of UNSC believes Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pak, says MEA

The overwhelming majority of the United Nations Security Council UNSC believed that the world body was not the right forum to discuss Kashmir issue, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday. An effort was mad...

Jonas Brothers to perform at Grammys 2020

Jonas Brothers are the latest addition to the list of performers at the Grammys this year, and Nick Jonas surprised his followers by announcing the news on social media. Apart from the announcement from the official website of the awards, t...

India will comeback strong in the series: Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the do-or-die match against Australia, India batsman Shreyas Iyer asserted that the team will come back strong in the series after losing the first ODI. We have not lost the series and we can still come back strong and thats what w...

UK and EU signed up to end-of-year trade deal deadline - UK PM's spokesman

Britain and the European union have both signed up to a deadline of the end of this year to conclude trade talks, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan issued a warning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020