  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:17 IST
Imran Khan reaffirms Pak's 'unshakeable' support to Kashmiris

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed his country's "unshakeable" political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people, according to a statement issued by his office. Khan made the remarks during a high-level meeting which was attended by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, PM's Special Assistant Dr. Moeed Yousaf, spy agency ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior military and civilian officials.

The meeting reviewed all aspects of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said, adding that the participants condemned the lockdown and the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. "It was underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government's 'Hindutva' mindset...was responsible for creating a perilous situation for regional peace and stability," it said.

The participants welcomed the UNSC meeting on Kashmir on Wednesday and noted that it "reflected the international community's recognition of the seriousness of the situation", the statement said. China's attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council on Pakistan's behalf failed on wednesday, with an overwhelming majority of the 15-member body expressing the view that it was not the right forum to discuss the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

