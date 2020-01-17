Left Menu
Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

  Updated: 17-01-2020 00:39 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:39 IST
One of four employees of Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the company's general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyptian diplomat to protest over the raid on Anadolu's Cairo office and the detention of the four people.

Ankara's relations with Cairo have been frosty since the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Mursi, an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in 2013. The two countries have also been at odds over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean. "Hilmi Balci, one of our four employees detained in Egypt, has been released. We expect the others to be released on bail," general manager Senol Kazanci was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

Balci is the only Turkish citizen among those who were detained, Anadolu said, without specifying the nationalities of the others. Egypt's interior ministry has confirmed the raid and detentions, saying the location - which it said was a flat - had been used to produce false and "negative" information.

It accused Turkey and the banned Muslim Brotherhood of being behind "adverse activity" at the flat. Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the raid as "an act of violence" against Anadolu. It later said that it had also summoned the Egyptian charge d'affaires over the matter.

