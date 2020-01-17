Eleven U.S. troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq -U.S. military

Eleven U.S. troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where U.S. forces were stationed, the U.S. military said on Thursday, after initially saying no service members had been hurt.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

