REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m ET

GLOBAL USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-UKRAINE/

Ukraine asks FBI to help probe suspected Russian hack of Burisma Ukraine has asked the FBI in the United States for help investigating a suspected cyberattack by Russian military hackers on Burisma, an energy company caught up in the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Australia's bushfire-stricken east welcomes drenching rain

Intense thunderstorms with heavy rains dampened bushfires on Australia’s east coast on Friday and brought relief to farmers battling years of drought, but the city of Melbourne braced for another wave of unhealthy air over the weekend. U.S.

PUERTORICO-QUAKE/ Trump declares Puerto Rico quake disaster, ties strings to relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico, boosting aid to the island a day after placing tougher restrictions on billions of dollars in delayed hurricane relief. YOSEMITE-ILLNESS/

Yosemite National Park says 170 people ill in possible norovirus outbreak Some 170 people who have spent time in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks have suffered from a gastrointestinal ailment “consistent with norovirus” and two have been diagnosed with the illness, park officials said on Thursday.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY/

China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, but ends 2019 on firmer note China’s economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown.

ENTERTAINMENT USA-ENTERTAINMENT-RECORDINGACADEMY-DU/

Recording Academy puts chief executive on leave days ahead of Grammys The Recording Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, has placed its president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave with immediate effect, it said on Thursday, just days before the Jan. 26 awards ceremony.

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement. SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WOMEN/ Barty eyes home party as Serena continues chase

Ash Barty faces the double burden of being world number one and the focus of an expectant host nation as she seeks to win the Australian Open amid challenges from record-chasing Serena Williams and a host of other Grand Slam winners. GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Murray grabs share of lead in California, Fowler one back Grayson Murray tied his career best with nine birdies in one round to tame the challenging PGA West Stadium Course and was rewarded with a share of the first-round lead at The American Express in La Quinta on Thursday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-MLK/ Martin Luther King's daughter on politics from the pulpit

As the United States prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his daughter Bernice King weighs in on the role that churches can play in politics, and how she thinks her father's style remains relevant for the Trump era. 17 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRATION/ (PIX) The head of the EU border agency Frontex holds media briefing

The head of the EU's border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, holds a media briefing in Brussels to present the agency's annual report. 17 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/BUDAPEST-LIBERATION (PIX) (TV) Hungarian Jews mark 1945 liberation of Budapest ghetto

Hungarian Jews commemorate the liberation of the Budapest ghetto by the Red Army 75 years ago as contemporary Jewish culture flourishes. 17 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALDIVES (PIX) (TV) Lack of climate change funding puts us at risk, Maldives says

International aid promised to the Maldives to combat climate change is proving slow to arrive, a delay that threatens the island nation's existence, its foreign minister said in an interview. "By the time the financing obtained, we may be underwater," Abdulla Shahid said. 17 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE Bloomberg releases plan to boost clean transportation

The campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is expected to release details of his plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, including with the use of advanced batteries. 17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TURKEY-ECONOMY/COURT

Turkish court holds hearing in trial of Bloomberg reporters over currency crisis article A Turkish court holds a hearing in the trial of two Bloomberg reporters and 17 other defendants charged with spreading false information about the economy at the height of 2018's currency crisis.

17 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GLOBAL-REFINERIES/FUELOIL (GRAPHIC)

U.S. refiners snap up cheap marine fuel to replace Latin crudes Cheap high-sulfur fuel oil from Europe is flowing to U.S. refiners hunting for replacements to scarce Latin American crudes and more expensive heavy crudes, according to traders and shipping data.

17 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-ENERGY/

French energy minister briefing French energy minister Elisabeth Borne meets press for New Year wishes. Speech during the briefing is sometimes an occasion for the minister to present the government's energy agenda / priorities for the year.

17 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT SCHLUMBERGER-RESULTS/

Schlumberger offers look at 2020 oilfield services outlook Schlumberger is expected to post per share earnings of 37 cents,down from 39 cents a year ago on weak U.S. shale spending but details of restructuring and 2020 outlook will be paramount.

17 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on the economy Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum, in Somerset, N.J.

17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe central bank ends two-day MPC meeting Zimbabwe's central bank ends a two-day monetary policy meeting. It is expected to keep interest rates steady but may announce measures to increase cash supplies to ease shortages and try to stabilise the local currency, which has been losing value against the greenback.

17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT IMF-ECONOMY/GEORGIEVA (TV)

IMF managing director addresses Peterson Institute in Washington IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics about "new research that IMF staff have developed on the financial services sector and its impact on income inequality."

17 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT TECH-ANTITRUST/

U.S. House panel holds Colorado hearing on digital economy competition U.S. House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law conducts hearing in Boulder, Colo., entitled "Online Platforms and Market Power Part 5: Competitors in the Digital Economy."

17 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/QUARLES

Fed's Randal Quarles speaks in Washington about bank supervision Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks about bank supervision at American Bar Association Banking Law Committee Annual Meeting.

17 Jan 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

FLORIDA-PYTHON HUNT/ (PIX) (TV) 'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squezed his arm and a leg in its coils. Aycock, who was trying to bag the snake by himself, still recalls feeling its tail across his back. The state encourages hunters to capture or kill the giant, invasive south Asian snakes that are decimating local wildlife. 17 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2024/USA-BREAKDANCING (PIX) (TV)

U.S. breakdancing school eyes 2024 Olympics At a Washington breakdancing school, founder Antonio Castillo not only teaches the 1980's dance phenomenon to the next generation, he's also part of a team tasked with transforming it into an official Olympic sport. And many of his young students are already training intensively in hopes of winning gold in 2024.

17 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial

Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 17 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (PIX)

Ex-congressman Chris Collins to be sentenced for insider trading scheme Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from upstate New York, is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to an insider trading scheme involving a biotechnology company on whose board he sat. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan.

17 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

