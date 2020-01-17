Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:20 IST
Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Iran's missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support. During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at U.S. targets on Jan. 8 in response to a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.

"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against U.S. targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Health Minister monitoring situation after novel Coronavirus cases reported

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has been closely monitoring the situation after the reports of 41 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus nCoV including one death from Wuhan, China on 5th January 2020. According...

Punjab Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SCs, STs

The Punjab Assembly on Friday ratified a bill to extend reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in legislatures for another 10 years. The motion to ratify the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill 2019 extending reservation for...

Swatantradev Singh elected UP BJP chief unopposed

Prominent OBC leader Swatantradev Singh was elected unopposed the chief of UP BJP on Friday, the partys media co-incharge Alok Awasthi said. The announcement about Singhs election was made by partys national general secretary Bhupendra Yada...

Kerala Guv to seek report from State govt for moving SC against Citizenship Act

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating constitutional norms after the State government approached the Supreme Court against the new citizenship law and said he will seek a repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020