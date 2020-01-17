Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture paves way to end hunger, make agriculture sustainable

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture paves way to end hunger, make agriculture sustainable
Over 2,000 international visitors from politics, industry, science and civil society attend the ongoing Global Forum on Food and Agriculture that started from January 16 in Berlin. Image Credit: GFFA Berlin

The 12th Global Forum on Food and Agriculture commenced on Thursday, January 16 in Berlin in the presence of the Minister of Rural Development, Dy Ould Zein.

The Minister met the Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu on the sidelines of the Global Forum on Food and Agriculture. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Mauritania and this organization of the United Nations system in the field of rural development.

Dy Ould Zein also participated in the opening of the International Green Week organized alongside the work of the forum which enabled him to meet the main donors in order to attract investments to finance the agricultural sector, AMI agency noted. The event intends to raise awareness of the role trade plays in global food security.

Over 2,000 international visitors from politics, industry, science and civil society attend the ongoing Global Forum on Food and Agriculture that started from January 16 in Berlin. This is an international conference on agri-food policy issues. There the visitors have full opportunity to address and reach consensus on issues and challenges relating to global agricultural policy and food security.

"Trade reform based on fair conditions can be an effective to help developing countries promote sustainable agriculture and food security," said Riyad Attari, Minister of Agriculture, Palestine Territories.

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture (GFFA) is an international conference on central issues of vital importance for global agricultural and food policies. It is held in Berlin on an annual basis at the same time as the International Green Week (IGW).

The aim of GFFA 2020 is to ensure global food security, end hunger, make agriculture more sustainable and provide a global podium to discuss the key issues for the future of the global food and agricultural sectors in an international context from different perspectives and to develop solutions.

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture will end on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France tells US: back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects new international rules for taxing digital companies at next weeks World Economic Forum, the French government said on Friday. Financ...

Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarkas Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.According to a senior police official, ...

Smriti Irani blames AAP govt for 'delay' in hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the delay in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving th...

Guj Tejas Express flag-off: Rly unions protest, 30 detained

At least 30 railway union functionaries were detained on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for holding a protest ahead of the inauguration of a premium Tejas train to be operated by PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020