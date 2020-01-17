Global Forum on Food and Agriculture paves way to end hunger, make agriculture sustainable

The 12th Global Forum on Food and Agriculture commenced on Thursday, January 16 in Berlin in the presence of the Minister of Rural Development, Dy Ould Zein.

The Minister met the Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu on the sidelines of the Global Forum on Food and Agriculture. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Mauritania and this organization of the United Nations system in the field of rural development.

Dy Ould Zein also participated in the opening of the International Green Week organized alongside the work of the forum which enabled him to meet the main donors in order to attract investments to finance the agricultural sector, AMI agency noted. The event intends to raise awareness of the role trade plays in global food security.

Over 2,000 international visitors from politics, industry, science and civil society attend the ongoing Global Forum on Food and Agriculture that started from January 16 in Berlin. This is an international conference on agri-food policy issues. There the visitors have full opportunity to address and reach consensus on issues and challenges relating to global agricultural policy and food security.

"Trade reform based on fair conditions can be an effective to help developing countries promote sustainable agriculture and food security," said Riyad Attari, Minister of Agriculture, Palestine Territories.

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture (GFFA) is an international conference on central issues of vital importance for global agricultural and food policies. It is held in Berlin on an annual basis at the same time as the International Green Week (IGW).

The aim of GFFA 2020 is to ensure global food security, end hunger, make agriculture more sustainable and provide a global podium to discuss the key issues for the future of the global food and agricultural sectors in an international context from different perspectives and to develop solutions.

Global Forum on Food and Agriculture will end on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

