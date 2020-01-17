Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Iran leader: Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:18 IST
Top Iran leader: Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran's top general, who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials.

He said the "cowardly" killing of Soleimani had taken out the most effective commander in the battle against the Islamic State group. In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting US troops in Iraq, without causing serious injuries.

Khamenei said the strike had dealt a "blow to America's image" as a superpower. In part of the sermon delivered in Arabic, he said the "real punishment" would be in forcing the US to withdraw from the Middle East. As Iran's Revolutionary Guard braced for an American counterattack that never came, it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian jetliner shortly after it took off from Tehran's international airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, mostly Iranians.

Authorities concealed their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming the crash on a technical problem. Their admission of responsibility triggered days of street protests, which security forces dispersed with live ammunition and tear gas. Khamenei called the shooting down of the plane a "bitter accident" that saddened Iran as much as it made its enemies happy.

He said Iran's enemies had seized on the crash to question the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guard and the armed forces. He also lashed out at Western countries, saying they are too weak to "bring Iranians to their knees".

He said Britain, France and Germany, which this week triggered a dispute mechanism to try and bring Iran back into compliance with the unravelling 2015 nuclear agreement, were "contemptible" governments and "servants" of the United States. He said Iran was willing to negotiate, but not with the United States.

Khamenei has held the country's top office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The 80-year-old leader openly wept at the funeral of Soleimani and vowed "harsh retaliation" against the United States. Thousands of people attended the Friday prayers, occasionally interrupting his speech by chanting "God is greatest!" and "Death to America!"

Tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which had imposed restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. The US has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including its vital oil and gas industry, pushing the country into an economic crisis that has ignited several waves of sporadic, leaderless protests.

Trump has openly encouraged the protesters — even tweeting in Farsi — hoping that the protests and the sanctions will bring about fundamental change in a longtime adversary. After Soleimani was killed, Iran announced it would no longer be bound by the limitations in the nuclear agreement. European countries who have been trying to salvage the deal responded earlier this week by invoking a dispute mechanism that could result in even more sanctions.

Khamenei was always skeptical of the nuclear agreement, arguing that the United States could not be trusted. But he allowed President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, to conclude the agreement with President Barack Obama. Since Trump's withdrawal, he has repeatedly said there can be no negotiations with the United States. Khamenei last delivered a Friday sermon in February 2012, when he called Israel a "cancerous tumor" and vowed to support anyone confronting it.

He also warned against any US strikes on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the US would be damaged "10 times over". (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France tells US: back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects new international rules for taxing digital companies at next weeks World Economic Forum, the French government said on Friday. Financ...

Man found dead in car in Dwarka's Sector-2

A 40-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning in his car in Dwarkas Sector-2 area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Khem Chand, a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka Sector-1, they said.According to a senior police official, ...

Smriti Irani blames AAP govt for 'delay' in hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the delay in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving th...

Guj Tejas Express flag-off: Rly unions protest, 30 detained

At least 30 railway union functionaries were detained on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for holding a protest ahead of the inauguration of a premium Tejas train to be operated by PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020