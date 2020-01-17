China's Liu says Phase 1 trade deal bolsters future Sino-U.S. relations

China's Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing and Washington signed the Phase 1 deal has created a beneficial condition for future Sino-U.S. relations, state media Xinhua reported, citing comments made on Wednesday.

Economic and trade relations between China and the United States has always been the ballast and thruster for the bilateral relationship, Xinhua's report said, citing Liu He's comments.

